Beyond 5D: From Ascension Language to Electric Coherence
The idea of “ascending to 5D” has become common language in spiritual circles.
20 hrs ago
•
Eileen McKusick
61
14
18
October 2025
Feeling It All Without Losing Your Center
How to avoid spiritual bypassing - or what I like to call “purplewashing” - and let yourself feel all the feels while maintaining coherence.
Oct 31, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
48
5
9
The Signal That Does Not Lie
Truth is not an idea but a living signal - the great harmony beneath all things
Oct 2, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
99
15
19
July 2025
Why the Small Farm Diet Makes Sense
Health • Regeneration • Connection
Jul 26, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
40
5
9
Bioelectrical Coherence vs Quantum Coherence
Which concept is more useful?
Jul 14, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
43
10
4
June 2025
Bioelectrical Coherence: The Next Frontier in Health
Why the future of healing lies in restoring the body’s electrical rhythm—not just its chemistry
Jun 28, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
273
26
54
The Coherence Covenant
Cultivating Clear, Focused, and Harmonious Work (and Home) Environments
Jun 5, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
36
5
2
May 2025
Beyond the RCT: Reclaiming Clinical Wisdom in the Emerging Science of Energy Healing
Abstract:
May 23, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
47
3
8
April 2025
The Electromagnetic and Geometric Nature of Sound: Challenging the Standard Model
Rethinking the Nature of Sound
Apr 26, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
30
5
3
Magnetic Monopoles and the Biofield
Why monopoles deserve another look
Apr 20, 2025
•
Eileen McKusick
23
2
2
