Why subscribe?

Because the emerging science of sound, electricity, and the human biofield demands a new conversation — one grounded in evidence, precision, and bold inquiry.

This publication challenges outdated models with rigor and originality, offering peer-informed explorations into the electromagnetic and harmonic nature of sound, the electric body, and the anatomy of the human biofield. Drawing from decades of clinical practice, research, and critical analysis, I present findings that both deepen and expand the current scientific landscape.

Subscribers gain early access to leading-edge papers, thought-provoking essays, and frameworks that invite a more accurate and multidimensional understanding of health, energy, and human potential.

If you are committed to advancing science — not merely preserving it — you are invited to join this unfolding body of work.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Take a moment to leave a comment with your thoughts!