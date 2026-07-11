Eileen McKusick

Eileen McKusick

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Lora Solomon MSN FNP's avatar
Lora Solomon MSN FNP
Jul 11

Thank you Eileen. This is so beautifully explained here. As a nurse practitioner I appreciate you connecting the dots and demystifying our awareness of how energy may be moving through our bodies.

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Dean Steeves's avatar
Dean Steeves
Jul 12

Eileen:

At its core, the world's biofield is ENERGY itself, and the more one is aware of the functions of ENERGY, referred to by many as Universal Principles, the more one can take control of one's own biofield.

That said, the ancients revealed much about these functions of ENERGY, which recent modern-day advocates of the Hermetical writings, which describes ENERGY in a philosophical, metaphysical, and alchemical way as vital forces, cosmic principles, and the dynamic power underlying creation and transformation, such as Schwaller de Lubicz (1887–1961), an esoteric philosopher, alchemist, mystic, artist, and independent Egyptologist, spoke about in their writings, like Schwaller's masterpiece, Le Temple de l’Homme (The Temple of Man). I always recommend one read (to get a simplified version of the functions of ENERGY) Serpent In The Sky by the late John Anthony West.

Dean

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