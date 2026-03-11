In this piece, I show how a single principle, “systems push back against sudden change”, shows up in three domains: magnetism, the human body and biofield, and the psychology of resistance.

We are usually taught that electricity and magnetism are a simple cause‑and‑effect pair, with current as the main event and magnetic fields as a side effect. A closer look shows something subtler: when changing fields generate currents, those currents create fields that push back against the very change that produced them, a pattern formalized in Lenz’s law.

At the same time, research in biofield physiology suggests that living systems are not just bags of chemicals. They are also electrical and magnetic, woven through with fields that help organize and regulate the body. The heart, brain, connective tissues, and fluids all generate and respond to subtle fields that are observed to play a role in healing and coherence.

Psychology adds another layer. When people feel pushed, controlled, or threatened in their beliefs, they tend to push back. They resist, argue, shut down, or do the opposite of what is being asked. This is not random stubbornness; it is a patterned response.

Magnetism: Nature Abhors a Sudden Change

Faraday’s, Ampere’s, and Maxwell’s work showed that electric and magnetic fields are deeply intertwined. Changing electric fields create magnetic fields, and changing magnetic fields create electric fields. In many familiar technologies including generators, transformers, inductors, we deliberately change magnetic fields in order to induce electric currents.

Here is the key point: those induced currents do not simply go along with whatever we do. Lenz’s law says that the currents produced by a changing magnetic field always flow in such a way that their own fields oppose the change that created them. If the magnetic field through a loop is increasing, the induced current produces a field that resists that increase. If the field is decreasing, the induced current tries to keep it from dropping.

A classic demonstration is a magnet falling through a metal tube. Instead of dropping freely, it falls in slow motion. As it moves, it changes the magnetic environment inside the metal. That changing field induces swirling currents in the walls of the tube, and those currents create their own fields that push back on the motion of the magnet. Your push on the system creates a response that pushes back on you.

This is not a cosmic moral lesson; it is simply how energy is conserved. If induced currents amplified our push instead of resisting it, we could get energy from nothing. Lenz’s law is nature’s way of saying: “You can change the field, but you will have to work against the response you yourself stirred up.”

From Wires to Tissues: The Electric Body

Now shift from physics to living tissue.

Some materials generate electrical polarization when they are mechanically stressed. Squeeze them, bend them, or vibrate them, and they develop tiny charge separations and voltages. This is called piezoelectricity. It turns out that many biological structures, especially those rich in collagen, such as bone and tendon, have this property.

When you load a bone, you do not only change its shape. You also generate tiny electrical signals inside it. These signals are involved in guiding growth, repair, and remodeling. In other words, a change in mechanical state induces an electrical response. The tissue “feels” the push and responds by creating patterns of charge that help it adapt.

More broadly, the human body is an electrical and magnetic organism. The heart and brain produce rhythmic electrical activity that can be measured at the skin and even some distance away. These currents generate fields that extend into space. Blood, lymph, fascia, and membranes conduct charge. Collagen‑rich tissues convert mechanical strain into electrical information. All of this contributes to what is called the biofield: a dynamic pattern of fields in and around the body.

From this perspective, the body behaves like a complex, self‑organizing circuit. Mechanical and electromagnetic pushes do not just pass through; they are converted into induced responses that tend to protect, redistribute, and reorganize the disturbance.

Tensegrity and the Biofield: A Living Lenz’s Law

One helpful way to picture the body is as a tensegrity structure: a network of tension and compression elements held in dynamic balance. Fascia, cytoskeleton, extracellular matrix, and bones all participate in this architecture. A force applied in one place can change tensions and strains throughout the system.

Many of these components are piezoelectric or otherwise electromechanically active. When they are stretched, compressed, or twisted, they generate electrical signals. Those signals in turn alter local and global field patterns. The fields can feed back into mechanical behavior. The result is a tightly coupled field–structure system.

Seen this way, the human biofield and tensegrity matrix show a pattern very similar to Lenz’s law. Abrupt mechanical stress, emotional shock, or strong external electromagnetic exposure does not simply “hit” a passive body. It perturbs a living field–tissue system that responds by generating induced currents, polarization patterns, and mechanical adjustments that tend to:

Redistribute the stress

Dampen and soften the disturbance

Restore a preferred pattern of coherence

Just as a conductor pushes back when you try to change the magnetic flux through it, the organism pushes back when you try to rapidly change its energetic configuration. The goal is not to block all change, but to shape it so that integrity is maintained.

(Back in 2022, I was in a motorcycle accident where I fainted before I hit the ground. Amazingly, even though I landed on my left side with the bike on top of me going around 40mph, I didn’t break anything except my left ankle where the bike slammed it into the road. The rest of me stayed intact - due to Lenz’s law in action in my body. If I had been conscious, I would have tensed up and inhibited that response).

Emotional Fields and “Human Magnetism”

Magnetism is also a rich metaphor for our emotional and relational lives. You can feel it when someone “lights up” a room or when the mood drops as a tense person walks in. People in close relationships often sync up physiologically: heart rates, breathing, and emotions tend to move together over time.

Part of this is explained by perception, nervous system regulation, and social learning. But even without invoking specific mechanisms, it is clear that human beings influence one another in ways that feel field‑like. We speak of “good vibes,” “bad energy,” and “being on the same wavelength.” Attraction and repulsion are everyday experiences, not just physics words.

Historically, “animal magnetism” was an attempt to name this invisible influence. Today we might frame it in terms of shared fields of attention, emotion, and physiology. When someone comes in highly charged - angry, joyful, grieving - others often feel it and respond. Some people synchronize and get pulled into the same state. Others brace and push away. If you put out charge, you get back charge.

This emotional push–pull parallels what we see in electromagnetism: changing conditions in one part of the system induce changes elsewhere, sometimes aligning with the original influence, sometimes pushing back against it.

Psychological Lenz’s Law: Why Minds Resist

Psychology gives us more precise language for this pattern.

When people sense that their freedom is being threatened, when someone tells them what they must think or do, they often enter a state known as psychological reactance. They feel an inner surge to restore their autonomy. They may argue, withdraw, or even do the opposite, just to reclaim their sense of choice.

Similarly, cognitive dissonance describes the discomfort we feel when new information clashes with our existing beliefs or identity. That discomfort motivates us to reduce the mismatch. We can change our beliefs, reinterpret the new information, or downplay its importance. Often, the first move is not to change but to protect coherence.

From a field‑based perspective, these are induced responses. A strong attempt to change someone’s belief system is like a sudden change of flux in their cognitive–emotional field. The mind responds with “currents” of counter‑argument, denial, or rationalization that oppose the imposed change.

Systems theory extends this idea to families, organizations, and societies. Many systems are held together by feedback loops that keep them near a familiar state. When you try to shift them too quickly, through a new policy, a radical idea, or a confrontation, they often activate patterns that restore the old equilibrium. This can happen even when the old pattern is unhealthy.

In other words, resistance to change is not just obstinacy. It is a homeostatic response, a kind of psychological Lenz’s law. When the field of beliefs, roles, and relationships is pushed too hard, the system generates induced reactions that push back to defend identity and continuity.

One Pattern, Many Domains

Across these domains, the same structure shows up:

In physics, changing magnetic fields induce currents that create fields opposing the change.

In the body, mechanical and electromagnetic disturbances induce electrical and field responses that tend to preserve structural and functional coherence.

In psychology and social life, perceived threats to autonomy, identity, or stability induce resistance, reframing, and feedback that defend the existing pattern.

In each case, an external push creates internal responses that oppose or reshape that push. The goal is not to freeze the system, but to maintain a workable coherence as things change.

This perspective reframes “charge” in human life. Strong emotion, intense argument, or heavy‑handed intervention is a kind of energetic shove to a system that values its own organization. The backlash we see - defensiveness, shutdown, counter‑attack - is not random. It is the induced current.

If we understand this, we can begin to design our interactions differently.

In physics education, we can emphasize how fields and work induce currents, rather than treating current as the unquestioned starting point and magnetism as a side note.

In medicine and healing, we can explore the body as a field–structure system and approach interventions in ways that cooperate with its inductive, self‑organizing tendencies.

In communication, education, and therapy, we can present new ideas gradually, support autonomy, and honor existing identities, so that the induced resistance is small enough for the system to reorganize instead of simply pushing back.

When we see magnetism, biofields, and psychological resistance as expressions of a deeper, shared principle, a different kind of compassion becomes possible. Fields in opposition are not enemies to be crushed. They are partners in a dance of change and conservation.

The more we work with that dance, rather than against it, the more likely it is that new patterns, whether in science, medicine, or human relationships, will be integrated instead of rejected.

Stay tuned for my next piece on how the law of Resonance also can induce change within systems :)

Learn more about my 3 decades of exploration and discovery with tuning forks here

and my work with voice as a pathway to health here