Eileen McKusick

Eileen McKusick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bottinick's avatar
Mark Bottinick
2d

The mind not only resists change suggested or imposed from the outside, but even change the individual desires. I want to wake up and start working out, based on my history, that’s not going to happen. When I wake up, my mind predicts that I’m going to do what I usually do (which doesn’t include jumping onto my rowing machine). If I consider exercise, there’s a resisting force - I’m trying to go against my pattern of prediction. It just doesn’t feel right. There’s a parallel with your magnetism idea, I think our habits of prediction create their own energetic force. I’ve been addressing this with EFT, with positive effects by the way. Congrats on working toward your PhD!

Reply
Share
1 reply
PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
2d

I'm looking forward to these principles being applied to the electromagnetic properties of our solar system; the interplay of forces which create vortices producing "gravity"; the importance of plasma fields in maintaining equilibrium; the sun's interdependence with its environment? I have questions!! ;)

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eileen McKusick · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture