Eileen McKusick

Eileen McKusick

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Betsy Barnum's avatar
Betsy Barnum
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I appreciate very much your caution about the subtle shift from internal to external in the signals we hear and trust when we become reliant on AI. We are living in a time when technocracy--perfectly depicted in the Borg--is urging us in many subtle and not-so-subtle ways to make that switch. It couldn't be more important that we continue to listen and hear our own inner voice and trust it.

I do part company with you, though, on the inevitability that we will, and should, use AI. It's my Luddite perception that starting to use it at all, for anything that comes near replacing a human capacity such as thinking, creating, planning, or deciding, is to step onto a treacherously steep and slippery slope. Before we know it, we've made that shift, and it happened so slowly we didn't even notice. And now we've forgotten what it even felt like to do our own thinking and to trust or even hear our own inner knowing. I choose to avoid it as entirely as possible.

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Beau's avatar
Beau
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Well stated Eileen! - we're always grateful for your sensitivity and your unabashed willingness to share your insights. Thanks for posting!!

Indeed - the decision making issue discussed herein has already taken over too many of us it seems. It is yet another step AWAY from the largely dormant Intuitive Intelligence within us all that we truly need to evoke to facilitate the evolution we ache for in these times: To wit

"Intuitive Intelligence is knowledge/insight that simply “comes to mind” – as opposed to deliberation, deduction, and analysis utilizing our brains – it is truth beyond the mind. When we receive Intuitive Intelligence without any filtration whatsoever by our egocentric preconceptions, Intuitive Intelligence is arguably 100% accurate or appropriate, and available to guide us to the best possible outcome whenever we ALLOW it to do so."

"We have long lost consciousness of our true nature as fundamentally heart centered spiritual creatures of energy, functionally supported in phenomenal life by a processor that is our brain. Artificial Intelligence profoundly exacerbates the long standing capture of culture by the Cartesian delusion that we are mind centered beings – cold, calculating data processors serviced by a mechanical pump in our chest, a perfunctory species that traverses an exclusively physical Universe.

In all worlds AI, ‘Love’ can never be more than an empty word peeling off of a line of code."

https://beau714192.substack.com/p/what-is-consciousness-conscious-of

.....keep it coming Eileen! - peace love

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