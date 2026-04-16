There’s something I came across recently that keeps echoing in me, not as an idea, but as a sensation in my body. It was a reflection on AI, and one line in particular stood out: that we are moving from a productivity story to a decision-making story.

The first wave made us faster. The next wave is about who - or what - decides.

That in itself is interesting. But what struck me wasn’t the question of whether AI will make good or bad decisions. It was something quieter, and to me far more significant: what happens to us if we stop making our own?

Because decision-making isn’t just cognitive. It’s something we feel our way through. It asks us to stay with uncertainty, to bear consequence, to listen for a subtle inner sense of rightness that isn’t always clear or convenient. It’s a muscle that grows stronger through use.

And what I notice now is how often that process is interrupted. Just as we reach for our own answer, there it is: ready, polished, articulate. Often useful, sometimes even right. But it arrives just early enough to keep us from finishing our own thought.

Over time, that has an effect.

Not dramatic, not obvious. It doesn’t feel like something’s being taken away. In fact, it feels easier, smoother, more efficient. But beneath that ease, something shifts. The question changes from “What do I think?” to “What’s the best available answer?” And those are not the same question.

A kind of quiet compliance can emerge here. Not because anyone demands it, but because the external signal becomes easier to access than the internal one. And if we aren’t careful, we begin to organize ourselves around that.

The real risk, then, isn’t that AI will make bad decisions. It’s that we stop exercising the very faculties that allow us to make our own: discernment, intuition, self-trust. Over time, dependency can settle in - not out of weakness, but out of habit.

This touches the core of my work.

Because at its essence, Biofield Tuning, and the voice work we do in Sing the Body Electric, is about rebuilding relationship with the internal signal. It’s about helping people feel what’s happening inside them: to sense coherence and dissonance, to engage with feedback rather than override it.

When someone hears their own voice and recoils, the instinct is to shut it down. But that sound is information. It reveals where tension or inhibition lives. And if you stay with it, if you meet it instead of silencing it, it changes. You change.

That’s a different model than receiving the “correct” frequency or “right” answer from the outside. It’s slower and demands participation, but it builds something.

And what it builds, I now see more clearly, is more than healing or expression. It builds capacity - the ability to stay in relationship with your own perception, your own feedback, your own coherence - and with the larger fields of Nature, intuition, even divinity.

When we hand this process over to machines, we risk a slide toward the Borg, the hive mind in Star Trek that trades individuality for collective efficiency - a chilling metaphor for losing the signal of self in exchange for the illusion of perfection.

So perhaps the question is not whether to use AI. Of course we will, and should. The more subtle question is whether these systems support our signal, or replace it.

Because there is a difference between being informed and being guided. And a difference between guidance and substitution. The line is not always obvious, but you can feel it. One strengthens your sense of self; the other erodes it, quietly, while smiling as it does.

For me, this returns to something very simple. Not easy, but simple:

To keep listening.

To keep feeling.

To keep seeking to truly know ourselves.

To let the tools remain tools, and not the source of truth.

Because the danger is not that machines will begin thinking for us.

It’s that we might forget how to listen for ourselves.