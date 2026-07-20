Eileen McKusick

Eileen McKusick

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Betsy Barnum's avatar
Betsy Barnum
6dEdited

This is very exciting, Eileen. Thanks for explaining it so clearly for those of us who are not well backgrounded in electricity and how it works in the body. I am currently getting chiropractic care to gradually release a frozen shoulder that has been in place for probably at least a decade, and I have been using my sonic slider in between appointments hoping that it would be helping somewhat. Now I know that it is helping and I will increase my use of it, especially on the scar tissue and fascial adhesions which are probably the areas of most incoherence in terms of the internal signal that you talk about. I absolutely love your work. And I'm so grateful for it and for you.

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Ron's avatar
Ron
4d

Fascinating stuff! Your work continues to guide my consciousness towards a sensible approach to, well, living more completely.

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