We are usually taught to imagine electricity as something that travels through wires the way water travels through a pipe, where electrons go in one end, energy comes out the other, and the copper wire carries the power like a tube carrying a flow of fluid.

It is a tidy picture and it works well enough for basic explanations, but it turns out not to be the deepest description of what is actually happening.

In the fuller electromagnetic picture, the wire is not really a pipe carrying electrons from one place to another. It turns out that the electrons don’t really move very far in a particular direction, they mostly stay in one place and jiggle around.

The wire helps organize the electric and magnetic fields around it, and the interaction of those fields is what actually carries the energy through the space surrounding the wire.

The copper matters, but the space around the copper matters too, because that is where the organized flow of energy actually moves, at nearly the speed of light. That is why there is no delay when you flip a lamp on.

Once you see the delivery of household electricity this way, as a dynamic field spiraling around the wires, the electromagnetic human biofield begins to make more sense.

You can feel this in your own body if you pay attention for a moment. Think about a time when you were startled, embarrassed, or suddenly under pressure. Most people will feel the same immediate response: the shoulders lift, the breath becomes shallow, the jaw tightens, the belly pulls in. The system compresses.

Now think about a moment when you were deeply relaxed, perhaps lying by the ocean or laughing with friends. The body softens, the breath deepens, the chest opens, the belly releases. The system becomes more fluid. These shifts are not just psychological, they are physical reorganizations of tension, pressure, magnetic and electric activity throughout the body.

Because the body is not a dry electrical machine made of rigid parts and straight lines. It is a wet, conductive, responsive system composed of fascia, blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, ions, membranes, pressure gradients, and electrical rhythms.

It is structure, but it is also flow, and in living systems flow does not simply move from point A to point B. It circulates, gathers, disperses, pools, compresses, releases, and reorganizes.

That is a very different way to think about what it means to be alive.

When I work with tuning forks, I am not imagining that I am somehow injecting energy into someone the way one might pour water into an empty container. What I see again and again is that the body already has energy - the question is whether that energy is organized in a way that allows it to move coherently, or not.

Sometimes flow is bound up in places of compression, places where the system tightened and held because it had to: an injury, a shock, a prolonged period of stress, grief that had nowhere to go, fear that the system could not metabolize in the moment.

The body, in its intelligence, organizes around the experience by compressing and containing it. The result can feel dense, armored, numb, or stuck, but that holding pattern was not originally a mistake - it was an adaptive strategy that allowed the system to keep functioning.

Other times the opposite pattern shows up, where instead of too much containment there is not enough. A person may feel scattered, ungrounded, diffuse, as if their energy is leaking or fraying at the edges. In those cases the problem is not compression, but lack of organization. The system is not holding itself together well enough to sustain coherent flow.

Because healing is not always about adding more, this is where the language of flow, compression, containment, and release becomes much more useful than the simple idea of “adding energy.” Very often it is about helping the energy that is already present become better organized.

A tuning fork does not force that reorganization - it offers a coherent vibrational reference to a system that has lost coherence in some area. When a clear tone enters a place of compression, the system may begin to soften and release the tension that it has been holding. When that same coherent signal meets an area that is diffuse or uncontained, it can help the system gather itself, reel itself inward, and become more organized.

The process is gentle, cooperative, and gradual, which is exactly why it works.

Living systems resist abrupt change.

Anyone who has worked with bodies, emotions, or beliefs knows this intuitively. Push too hard and the system pushes back, apply too much force and tissues tighten, emotions harden, and people dig in. What we often call resistance is not necessarily a problem - it is frequently the system protecting its own integrity.

The body does this physically, the mind does it psychologically, and electrical systems even show similar behavior when sudden changes are imposed.

Systems stabilize themselves: they compress when something is too much, disperse when something cannot be contained, and reorganize when conditions allow. This is why coherence matters so much.

A steady, organized signal introduced slowly into a system gives that system something trustworthy to orient toward. The body begins to soften where it was gripping, gather where it was scattered, and reorganize patterns that had become frozen or chaotic.

What I have seen over decades of working this way is that the body does not conduct current the way we have been taught a wire conducts electricity. Through the dynamic flow of the field, it shapes energy, stores it, resists it, redirects it, and releases it when the conditions are right.

In other words, the body behaves less like a pipe and more like a river system.

Rivers can become blocked, diverted, slowed, or flooded. They can carve new channels over time. When the flow is balanced between containment and movement, the system becomes stable and self-renewing: too much pressure and the banks break, too little containment and the water spreads into stagnant pools. But when the channel and the flow are in harmony, the current moves easily and the whole landscape thrives.

Something very similar appears to happen in living systems.

Energy in the body does not simply travel from one place to another. It circulates through a responsive terrain shaped by structure, fluid movement, electrical activity, memory, and experience. Some areas compress and hold, others open and disperse, and healing often involves restoring enough coherence that the system can begin reorganizing its own flow.

This is why I think of tuning forks not as tools that force change, but as tools that introduce clarity, and as a consequence, help restore function.

A clear tone entering a confused area gives the system a stable reference point, and from that reference the body can begin letting go of where it has been holding while gathering back what had become too diffuse to sustain.

Transformation then arrives through resonance, not through pressure. And resonance is not mysterious or magical. It is simply the meeting of one coherent pattern with another system that is ready to reorganize around it.

Living organisms are structured and fluid at the same time, electromagnetic and mechanical at the same time. They are organized fields interacting with physical tissues in ways that are dynamic, adaptive, and intelligent.

The model of electrons flowing through wires like water through pipes is fundamentally incomplete. Just like the real action is in the field around the wire, so it is with the body.

The electromagnetic energy of our biofield circulates, gathers, compresses, disperses, and reorganizes. Healing is often less about forcing new energy into the system than it is about helping the field rediscover how to carry its own current with greater ease.

*************************************************************************************************************

Learn more about my 3 decades of exploration and discovery with tuning forks here

and my work with voice as a pathway to health here