Eileen McKusick

Eileen McKusick

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Jae Bee's avatar
Jae Bee
Jul 3Edited

Great article. Yes pathways of elimination must be flowing when detoxing so important.

I do my own way of fasting. Intuitive since a kid really. I am now fasting in my own way-my only meal today had some 4 pasture raised eggs, a handful of local micro greens with a splash of apple cider vinegar and EVO, and a dash of fermented daikon radish Kim chi.

Interesting that according to Bio-field anatomy- Liver/GB are connected to father. I understand the anger part from TCM. This all makes me think of Candace Pert- molecules of emotion, Louise Hay - you can heal your life, TCM, Ayurveda, and GNM.

Will have to go back to your book read and read more of them. I want to understand how you came up with what you did in Biofield Anatomy with the connections and meanings.

I love using raw silk gloves for dry brushing along with tongue scraping, oil pulling.

High fat diet and high protein is very important for me thrive.

My brain needs it. If I eat high carb I get so ill. And plant based did me so wrong. Part of my falling apart.

Confluence needs more fat in the meals. Next time I will just bring my own and add it to my meals. Like I did with salt! 😄

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Dean Steeves's avatar
Dean Steeves
Jul 3

Eileen:

I agree regarding both the functions of the lymphatic system and bile. I will add that a hyperbaric chamber improves oxygenation, and nattokinase improves circulation. Do not source nattokinase from China; source it from Japan (far superior).

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